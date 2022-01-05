Hamilton put-back lifts Kent State past Ball State, 66-65

The game was tied four times in the final three minutes and neither team led by more than two points.

Sincere Carry’s jumper with :33 left put the Golden Flashes in the lead, but Tyler Cochran turned a three-point play to put Ball State in front, 65-64 with :22 left. Carry got to the basket for a layup that would not fall and Hamilton grabbed the rebound and scored the game-winner.