Hamdi scores 2 late goals, Montreal wins in return home

CF Montreal's Ahmed Hamdi (7) is congratulated after coring against FC Cincinnati during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Graham Hughes

news | 15 minutes ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Ahmed Hamdi scored the tying and winning goals in a late three-goal burst and CF Montreal beat FC Cincinnati 5-4 on Saturday night in its return to Canada.

Mason Toye pulled Montreal (6-3-4) within a goal on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, and Hamdi tied it in the 74th and netted the winner in the 87th.

Toye and Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal in the first half.

Brenner scored twice for Cincinnati (3-6-3) and Haris Medunjanin and Gustavo Valecilla also connected.

CF Montreal fans sit in the stands during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Ahmed Hamdi, right, and Victor Wanyama salute the crowd after the team's win over FC Cincinnati in an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Graham Hughes

