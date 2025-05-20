Hall of Famer Charles Woodson joins Browns' ownership group as a limited partner

"Charles has left an incredible legacy on the field, forever engraving himself as one of the greatest collegiate and NFL players of all time, but the work he’s continued to do off the field and his entrepreneurial spirit emphasized what a great fit he is for our organization,” the Haslams said in a statement.

Woodson won the 1997 Heisman Trophy at Michigan, played 18 years in the NFL for the Raiders and Packers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. He is an NFL analyst for Fox Sports and lives in Orlando, Florida, where he is an assistant on his son's high school football team. He also works in the wine and spirits business.

Woodson, who grew up in Fremont, Ohio, said it was a dream come true to play in the NFL but he never expected to be part of an ownership group.

“Over the last year, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the leadership team at the Browns and I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of the bright future for this team and to help be a resource for the entire organization as well as the NFL," he said.

