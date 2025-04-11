Haliburton scores 23, Pacers secure top-four seed in East with 114-112 win over short-handed Cavs

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 23 points during a key scoring run in the fourth quarter and Aaron Nesmith added 22 points to help the Indiana Pacers rally past the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 114-112 Thursday night.

Indiana won its sixth straight and secured a top-four seed and the home-court advantage in a playoff series for the first time since 2014. The Pacers are also one win away from their first 50-win season since 2013-14.

Haliburton added 10 assists, eight rebounds and three blocks while making four 3-pointers. Myles Turner had 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Cleveland's Ty Jerome finished with 24 points and six assists despite being held out of the fourth quarter. De'Andre Hunters had 23 points and 11 rebounds. And, Jaylon Tyson missed a midrange jumper at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

Coach Kenny Atkinson rested four of his five starters because the Cavs had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the East. Center Jarett Allen grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half before joining the starters on the bench, and Atkinson was ejected after drawing consecutive technical fouls for arguing following a no-call with 58.6 seconds left in the third quarter.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Even without their regulars, Atkinson's team delivered a strong performance. While Cleveland didn't win, its strong bench play sent a message to the rest of the league about what to expect in the playoffs.

Pacers: Indiana spent months chasing home-court advantage — and now they have it. The Pacers didn't earn many style points Thursday, but they were gritty enough to give coach Rick Carlisle a choice — rest his his players or chase the No. 3 seed.

Key moment

Haliburton made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run that erased a 107-103 deficit and gave Indiana a 113-107 lead with about three minutes left.

Key stat

Indiana outscored Cleveland 23-9 on fast-break points.

Up next

The Cavaliers are at Neew York on Friday. The Pacers host Orlando on Friday.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson receives a technical during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) looses the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots in front of Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, left, is held by associate head coach Johnnie Bryant after receiving his second technical and being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) grabs a rebound between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

