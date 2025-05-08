Haliburton and the Pacers host Cleveland with 2-0 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 229.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last meeting 120-119 on Tuesday, led by 23 points from Myles Turner. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 48.

The Pacers are 29-22 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 22-15 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 12-4 against Central Division opponents. Cleveland is 5-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%). The Cavaliers score 6.8 more points per game (121.9) than the Pacers allow (115.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Garland is shooting 47.2% and averaging 20.6 points for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 120.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (thumb), Evan Mobley: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.