Hagel's OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Blue Jackets 4-3

“He’s a big body and protects the puck well, has some poise,” Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said. "He has a lot of games in the league and that was a big goal.”

Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots for his fifth win over Columbus this season.

Patrick Laine scored twice for Columbus, including a terrific, end-to-end rush in the third period.

“Sometimes I just need to take it to the net more,” Laine said. "My confidence definitely felt good out there, (and) our line felt pretty good, and hopefully we can come out stronger in the next one.”

Stefan Matteau also scored for Columbus after being recalled from the taxi squad Thursday.

The Blue Jackets also lost 4-3 to the Blackhawks on Saturday. They have dropped 10 of 12 overall.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots and fell to 2-1-3 against the Blackhawks this season.

It was Columbus' first game since captain Nick Foligno was traded to Toronto on Sunday.

INJURY REPORT

Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist did not return after taking a backhand shot to the face from Columbus’ Zac Dalpe in the first period.

HOMEGROWN

Columbus-born Kole Sherwood picked up an assist on Matteau’s goal for his first career point in his seventh career game.

END GAME

The Blackhawks posted a 6-2-0 record against the Blue Jackets this season, including winning all three contests at Nationwide Arena.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Detroit on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: At Dallas on Thursday.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi, left, fights with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, right, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic, left, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon