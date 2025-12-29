Hadaway and the Ohio Bobcats visit conference foe Central Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan Claerbaut and Central Michigan host Aidan Hadaway and Ohio in MAC play Tuesday.

The Chippewas have gone 3-1 at home. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Claerbaut averaging 2.0.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in conference play. Ohio has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Central Michigan's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and Bobcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan McIntire averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Claerbaut is shooting 61.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Ajay Sheldon is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 6.4 points and 1.5 steals. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.