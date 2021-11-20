journal-news logo
X

GW, Wright State meet in Naples

news
1 hour ago
Wright State and George Washington are set to square off in a postseason game at Community School of Naples

Wright State (1-2) vs. George Washington (1-4)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State is taking on George Washington in a postseason game in Naples. George Washington lost 67-56 to UMass Lowell on Friday, while Wright State fell 96-52 against Purdue on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State's Grant Basile, Tim Finke and Riley Voss have combined to score 41 percent of all Raiders scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LINDO JR.: Ricky Lindo Jr. has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 13 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.6 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
2
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
3
Butler County officials balk at Liberty Center tax break, development...
4
National Adoption Day: Butler County finalizes 5 new forever families
5
Hamilton council says no to gas station near Hamilton Freshman School
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top