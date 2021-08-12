journal-news logo
X

Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Reds will start Vladimir Gutierrez on Thursday and the Braves are expected to counter with Kyle Muller

Cincinnati Reds (61-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (59-55, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (7-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Reds +126; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Cincinnati will play on Thursday.

The Braves are 31-28 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .425 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Reds have gone 30-27 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Joey Votto leads them with 25, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-6. Edgar Santana secured his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Lucas Sims registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and has 78 RBIs.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 55 extra base hits and 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .242 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
2 found dead in Hamilton home, police investigating
3
First Butler County classes begin: Butler Tech starts school year as...
4
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
5
Popular food truck rally returns to West Chester this week: What to...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top