journal-news logo
X

Gutierrez expected to start for Cincinnati against New York

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Mets will start Jerad Eickhoff on Monday and the Reds are expected to counter with Vladimir Gutierrez

New York Mets (48-42, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-45, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -125, Mets +108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Reds Monday.

The Reds are 23-23 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .393.

The Mets are 20-28 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .254.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is batting .292.

Smith leads the Mets with 74 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.96 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top