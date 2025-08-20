Gurriel and McCarthy lead Diamondbacks to 6-5 win over Guardians

Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. Juan Burgos (1-0) got one out to earn his first major league win. The 25-year-old rookie entered with two outs and a runner on first in the seventh, gave up a double to Angel Martínez and intentionally walked José Ramírez before pinch-hitter Kyle Manzardo grounded out to end the inning.

Andrew Saalfrank pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

McCarthy's homer opened the scoring in the third. Carroll tripled and scored on a groundout by Gurriel in the fourth.

Carlos Santana singled to drive in José Ramírez and then scored on a single by Nolan Jones in the Cleveland fourth. Ramírez hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Tim Herrin (4-3) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

Key moment

Geraldo Perdomo hit a one-out single and stole second base before Ketel Marte was intentionally walked in the seventh. Carroll reached and Perdomo moved to third on a forceout, and Nic Enright replaced Herrin. Carroll stole second and Gurriel singled to make it 6-4.

Key stat

Carroll leads MLB with a career-high 16 triples and is the first player with at least 16 in one season since José Reyes and Shane Victorino both had 16 in 2011.

Up next

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 5.08 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series. The Guardians had not announced their starter.

___

