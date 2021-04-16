Gurianov has 2 goals for Stars in 4-1 win over Blue Jackets

“Today, he skated and competed, and he got rewarded for that," Bowness said. "That second goal, been waiting for those breaks for a long time. He needed one of those, but he got it because he was skating and working.”

Joe Pavelski capped the scoring with his team-leading 17th goal as the Stars won on a night when Nashville and Chicago, the teams directly ahead of them in the standings, both lost.

Dallas, which has 44 points with 14 regular-season games left, was coming off consecutive overtime losses. One of those was at the fourth-place Predators, who hold the division’s final playoff spot with 49 points and 11 regular-season games to play. The fifth-place Blackhawks have 45 points with 12 games to play.

The Blue Jackets and Stars wrap up their regular-season series on Saturday night, with Dallas holding a 4-2-1 series lead.

Jack Roslovic scored on Columbus' first shot, taking a pass from Del Zotto and pushing the puck through a wide-open gap to the net behind rookie Jake Oettinger's extended left leg. The Blue Jackets, who by last Monday's deadline had traded away longtime captain Nick Foligno along with veterans Riley Nash and David Savard, have lost four in a row and seven of eight.

“We made some plays, but hurt ourselves,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “For the life of me, we just don’t understand situational play. We’re just not able to sustain enough offense, we just don’t create enough offense,”

Oettinger, playing for the first time in five games, stopped the final 17 shots he faced.

Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins had some close calls even before Gurianov and Heiskanen scored 79 seconds apart to make it 2-1 at the second intermission. Merzlikins had 27 saves.

QUICK 1-2

Gurianov's initial goal came when he knocked in his own rebound past a sprawling Merzlikins to tie it at 1 with 3:18 left in the second period. Heiskanen scored, including an assist from Gurianov, on a shot from the slot that went under the goalie's right arm.

“Kind of with this group, if we get one goal, we’re going to get more,” captain Jamie Benn said.

PUCK TO THE FACE

Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand had a cut on his nose after taking a puck to the face in the closing seconds of the first period. Stars forward Blake Comeau was trying to chip the puck away out of the slot when he went under the visor of Bjorkstrand, who dropped to the ice momentarily before getting up and skating slowly to the bench. He was wearing a full face shield when play resumed in the second period.

SEGUIN SKATES

Six-time All-Star center Tyler Seguin, still rehabbing from offseason hip surgery, went through the morning skate with the Stars. Bowness said it was a positive step for Seguin, who looked good on the ice. Stars general manager Jim Nill said Monday that Seguin could debut in about two weeks, which could be April 26 at home against Carolina.

The Dallas Stars, including Jamie Benn (14), Jason Dickinson (18), Jamie Oleksiak (2) and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate a second-period goal by Miro Heiskanen (4) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikhail Grigorenko (25), center Jack Roslovic (96) and right wing Cam Atkinson (13) celebrate a first-period goal against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) tries to score on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) and center Jason Dickinson (18) try to get the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) lunges for the puck after it was deflected by Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars Jamie Benn (14), Joel Hanley (44), Jason Dickinson (18) and Sami Vatanen (45) celebrate a second-period goal by right wing Denis Gurianov against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Stefan Matteau (23) shoots on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period during an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)