Gunfire into crowd kills 14-year-old girl; suspect arrested

Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.

Jeano Lampkin, 18, was arrested within hours and charged with murder. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday; it's unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn't be found Sunday.