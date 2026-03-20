Guardians won't have to pay Clase, Ortiz while MLB continues gambling investigation and trial looms

“As the legal proceedings involving Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz continue to move forward, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed that both players will remain on non-disciplinary leave from the club without pay until further notice," Major League Baseball said in a statement Friday.

“This agreement is not an admission of any wrongdoing by Clase or Ortiz," the statement added. "MLB has been closely monitoring the matter since alerting federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and will have no further comment until its investigation has been completed.”

Clase has a $6 million salary in 2026, the final guaranteed season of a $20 million, five-year contract. Ortiz does not have enough service time for arbitration and makes around the minimum salary of $780,000.

Clase and Ortiz are charged by federal prosecutors with accepting several thousand dollars in payoffs to help two gamblers from their native Dominican Republic win at least $460,000 by placing more than 100 in-game prop bets and parlays on the velocity and the outcome of certain pitches. Charges include wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to influence sporting contests.

They entered not guilty pleas in Brooklyn federal court.

Clase is a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year.

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