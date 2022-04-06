journal-news logo
Guardians visit the Royals for season opener

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians in the season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Royals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals slugged .396 with a .702 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

