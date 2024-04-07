Guardians-Twins series finale postponed by rain, rescheduled for Aug. 9 split doubleheader

The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins had their game postponed by rain and rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Aug. 9

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
51 minutes ago
X

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins had their game postponed by rain on Sunday and rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Aug. 9.

The Twins announced the postponement of the series finale three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain forecast for most of the afternoon and yet more likely to fall at night. Guardians pitchers dominated the first two games, leading a 3-1 victory on Saturday and a 4-2 decision on Friday.

The Guardians (7-2) took a half-game lead on the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central into Sunday and headed home for a hype-filled opener on Monday afternoon a few hours after the solar eclipse for which Cleveland will provide a prime view. The Guardians host the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series.

The Twins (3-4) host the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Shohei Ohtani show for a three-game series starting on Monday night.

The rescheduled Guardians-Twins matchup will take place at 1:10 p.m. local time on a Friday afternoon, before the originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. game. That will become a four-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

In Other News
1
Total solar eclipse: Butler County groups spent months prepping for...
2
Hollow Earth Fest in Hamilton focuses on history, honors visionaries
3
Fairfield seeks to make roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists
4
Fenwick surprises students with transformed cafeteria
5
Step Afrika! to return to Parrish Auditorium in Hamilton
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top