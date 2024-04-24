Guardians try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

The Cleveland Guardians, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Boston Red Sox
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

Boston Red Sox (13-11, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (17-6, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, four strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -141, Red Sox +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Boston Red Sox.

Cleveland has a 17-6 record overall and a 7-3 record in home games. The Guardians have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

Boston has a 13-11 record overall and a 10-4 record on the road. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .227, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has five doubles and six home runs for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with seven home runs while slugging .712. Triston Casas is 7-for-33 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (bone bruise), Tyler O'Neill: 7-Day IL (head), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Singer Brady Seals returns to his hometown of Fairfield
2
‘Hello, Dolly!’ a family affair for Hamilton theater group
3
Butler County auditor’s property search back online after unusual...
4
Made to Love: Hamilton nonprofit benefits Haitians
5
Best of Butler County: The most popular categories after the first day...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top