Guardians try to keep home win streak alive, host the White Sox

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox (19-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (21-26, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (1-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -129, White Sox +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland has a 10-12 record in home games and a 21-26 record overall. The Guardians have a 10-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 19-30 record overall and a 7-17 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 12-25 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with seven home runs while slugging .400. Amed Rosario is 11-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 12-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

