Guardians try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Red Sox

The Cleveland Guardians visit the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a six-game road winning streak
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (12-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (0-0); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (2-1, 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -139, Guardians +118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 9-9 record overall and a 2-6 record at home. The Red Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland is 12-5 overall and 9-2 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.14.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Triston Casas has three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI while hitting .258 for the Red Sox. Tyler O'Neill is 10-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has two doubles and two home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (head), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami Conservancy District to meet with Hamilton Council over rate...
2
Joe Nuxhall Miracle League parade planned
3
Former Butler County grocery store giant remembered as a go-getter
4
‘Unusual activity’ detected, Butler County auditor website goes offline
5
Clark County man indicted on murder, related charges in shooting death...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top