Guardians try to avoid series sweep against the Yankees

Cleveland has a 39-36 record overall and a 19-17 record at home. The Guardians have a 32-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 24-12 record in road games and a 58-21 record overall. The Yankees have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 2.91.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 41 extra base hits (12 doubles and 29 home runs). Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-34 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .206 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .194 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.