Guardians top Twins 6-4 behind McKenzie's 7 shutout innings

McKenzie (10-11) won for the first time in four starts and gave the Guardians another postseason-worthy performance, with six hits and two walks allowed. The slender right-hander's breakthrough year has made him a strong candidate to complement two-time All-Star Shane Bieber in a playoff-series rotation if the Guardians can fend off the White Sox and injury-ravaged Twins, who have lost eight of 10.

Even if the AL Central winner is on track for the worst record of the 12 qualifiers in Major League Baseball's expanded postseason field, the playoffs give every entrant a fresh start. The Guardians are carrying a confidence about them that belies their failure so far to pull away from the pack.

McKenzie had a spring in his step all night as he ended each inning on the mound. First baseman Josh Naylor and second baseman Andrés Giménez pumped their fists upon completion of a double play in the fifth on a grounder by Miranda after the Twins put runners at the corners.

Giménez, shifted into shallow right field, made a diving catch to steal a hit from Kepler to end the third inning and strand runners at the corners. Left fielder Will Benson leaped at the wall in the eighth for another highlight-reel snag to deny Kepler.

ALL OVER THE PLACE

Twins starter Chris Archer (2-8) lasted only two innings because of tightness in his right pectoral muscle, and the game spiraled out of control — literally out of control — when Cole Sands relieved for the third. The rookie right-hander threw only 16 strikes in 39 pitches that inning, giving up two runs on four walks and two hit batters — without a hit.

The Twins are 1-10 in Archer's last 11 starts, over which he has a 6.35 ERA. The right-hander, who's being managed carefully in his return from two injury-limited seasons, had a 3.14 ERA over his first 14 turns. He has not finished more than five innings this year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHPs Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) and Zach Plesac (broken hand) would both be eligible to return to the rotation Wednesday. They went on the injured list Aug. 30.

Twins: 2B Jorge Polanco (knee inflammation), who has missed the last 10 games, could be reinstated from the injured list sometime during the next series, manager Rocco Baldelli said. The Twins have 16 players on the IL.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Bieber (9-8, 2.96 ERA) will pitch Sunday afternoon. He's 5-2 with a 1.79 ERA over his last eight starts.

Twins: Rookie RHP Josh Winder (4-3, 3.77 ERA) is expected to be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to take the mound for the final game of the series. He made six starts earlier this season before landing on the injured list with a shoulder impingement.

