Guardians top Tigers in 10 innings, extend win streak to 5

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac limited Detroit to one run and four hits while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

Steven Kwan hit a solo homer and Andres Gimenez scored two of Cleveland's runs.

Javier Báez hit his team-leading 11th homer for the Tigers but also committed two errors at shortstop. Willi Castro had three hits and scored a run.

Detroit starter Garrett Hill allowed three runs, one earned, and four hits in five innings.

A throwing error by Báez allowed Cleveland to score its first run during the second inning.

The Guardians got another unearned run in the fourth after an error by third baseman Willi Castro. Luke Maile drove in Gimenez with a two-out single.

Kwan hit his third homer this season to lead off the fifth. Detroit broke through on Báez's two-out homer in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF Austin Meadows (Achilles strain) had two hits and two RBIs in six at-bats while beginning a rehab assignment for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He's expected to continue the rehab assignment for at least a week. ... RHP Michael Pineda (right triceps tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment at Toledo.

ROSTER MOVES

Guardians: RHP Peyton Battenfield will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and RHP James Karinchak will be placed on the restricted list. Karinchak cannot travel to Toronto for this weekend's series because he is unvaccinated.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo and start the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Norris, who was traded by Detroit to Milwaukee last year, was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs last month. The Tigers signed him to a minor league contract on July 26.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (8-5, 3.88 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Friday. Quantrill tossed six scoreless innings against Houston on Saturday while notching his fourth victory in his last six starts.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (0-4, 6.90 ERA) will start Friday's series opener at the White Sox. He has made two starts for Triple-A Toledo since being signed to a minor league contract, allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He has a career 4.59 ERA in 139 games (77 starts) with Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw greets team members after the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw greets team members after the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez greets third base coach Ramon Santiago after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez greets third base coach Ramon Santiago after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller tosses the ball to pitcher Zach Plesac for the out at first on Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller tosses the ball to pitcher Zach Plesac for the out at first on Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians third baseman Tyler Freeman throws out Detroit Tigers' Tucker Barnhart at first during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians third baseman Tyler Freeman throws out Detroit Tigers' Tucker Barnhart at first during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio