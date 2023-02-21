Guardians top prospects Espino, DeLauter out with injuries

Espino, who was tracking to possibly make his big league debut this season, reported soreness after a throwing session last month. Further tests revealed the strain. The 22-year-old will be re-evaluated later in camp, but at this point the team doesn't expect him to throw for eight weeks.

Espino struck out 35 in 18 1/3 innings at Double-A Akron last season before being sidelined with knee tendinitis.