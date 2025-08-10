Guardians take win streak into matchup with the White Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -141, White Sox +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 42-75 record overall and a 24-34 record in home games. The White Sox have a 28-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 61-55 overall and 32-28 in road games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.80.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are up 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .416. Luis Robert is 13 for 36 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11 for 40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .259 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Miguel Vargas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dan Altavilla: 15-Day IL (lat), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.