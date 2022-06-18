Guardians take win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles is 39-23 overall and 19-11 at home. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Cleveland has a 32-27 record overall and a 17-17 record on the road. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 17 home runs while slugging .535. Trea Turner is 14-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .310 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 20 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs. Amed Rosario is 14-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (rib), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.