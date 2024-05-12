Guardians take road losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to stop their four-game road skid in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians (24-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-28, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-4, 6.34 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -168, White Sox +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Chicago White Sox looking to end a four-game road skid.

Chicago has an 8-12 record in home games and a 12-28 record overall. The White Sox have gone 9-24 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 24-16 record overall and a 12-10 record in road games. The Guardians are 16-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The White Sox are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Korey Lee has three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with 11 home runs while slugging .565. Steven Kwan is 11-for-29 with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

