Guardians take on the White Sox in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Chicago White Sox (20-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (21-27, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 10-13 record in home games and a 21-27 record overall. The Guardians are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 20-30 record overall and an 8-17 record in road games. White Sox hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-35 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .278 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 14 doubles. Luis Robert is 12-for-38 with four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox: 7-3, .264 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hip), Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

