Guardians take 6-game win streak into game against the Angels

The Cleveland Guardians will look to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Angels
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (33-17, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-30, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (5-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -110, Angels -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a six-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 20-30 overall and 6-16 in home games. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

Cleveland is 15-11 in road games and 33-17 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 10 home runs while slugging .474. Zachary Neto is 9-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 12 home runs while slugging .506. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 9-1, .235 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zachary Neto: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
HamilStorian Project combines Hamilton history with storytelling, art
2
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
3
Campus statue unveiled for Miami U. business school backer
4
The International Space Station will be visible multiple times this...
5
College Corner council rejects separation agreement with fiscal officer
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top