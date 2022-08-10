journal-news logo
X

Guardians take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (57-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-68, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -170, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 43-68 overall and 25-31 at home. The Tigers have a 32-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 57-52 record overall and a 28-30 record in road games. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Wednesday's game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Tigers are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .354. Harold Castro is 11-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-45 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Report: CareFlight pilot says he did not see power lines before Butler...
2
Charges dropped in Middletown hit-and-run crash in which Miamisburg man...
3
3 men face felonies after Kings Island crime spree
4
COVID-19 vaccination rates for Butler County children lag
5
Lakota Local Schools board approves new visitation policy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top