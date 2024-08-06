Guardians take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

The Cleveland Guardians will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Arizona Diamondbacks (61-52, second in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-45, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Guardians: Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks as losers of three games in a row.

Cleveland has gone 35-18 at home and 67-45 overall. The Guardians have a 49-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 30-27 record in road games and a 61-52 record overall. The Diamondbacks are fifth in the NL with 131 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs while hitting .300 for the Diamondbacks. Joc Pederson is 10-for-26 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .312 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (groin), Bryce Jarvis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

