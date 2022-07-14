journal-news logo
Guardians RHP Civale leaves start with sore right wrist

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

29 minutes ago
Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale was removed from a game against the Chicago White Sox after one inning with a sore right wrist

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale was removed from a game Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after one inning with a sore right wrist.

Civale allowed two hits and threw 20 pitches in the scoreless inning. Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez were retired on fly balls that were caught on the warning track in right field.

Civale missed a month earlier this season because of a left glute injury. The right-hander returned June 21 and was making his fifth start since coming off the injured list.

Eli Morgan replaced Civale, who is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 starts this season.

Civale sprained the middle finger on his pitching hand last season and was out from June 21 to Sept 7.

