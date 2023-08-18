Guardians start 4-game series at home against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (54-66, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (58-63, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-3, 2.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -169, Tigers +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers on Friday to open a four-game series.

Cleveland is 58-63 overall and 31-28 at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.80 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Detroit has a 54-66 record overall and a 28-33 record on the road. The Tigers are 29-53 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 18 home runs while slugging .485. Gabriel Arias is 6-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .309 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 17-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 2.99 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.66 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Guardians: Cam Gallagher: 7-Day IL (concussion), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.