Guardians start 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (10-9, third in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-9, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -133, Marlins +116; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
Cleveland has a 2-4 record at home and a 10-9 record overall. The Guardians have a 6-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Miami has a 3-3 record on the road and a 10-9 record overall. The Marlins are 8-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with two home runs while slugging .459. Amed Rosario is 10-for-44 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.
Luis Arraez has a home run, eight walks and seven RBI while hitting .438 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 13-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs
Marlins: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by two runs
INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
Marlins: Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.