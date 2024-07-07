Guardians square off against the Giants with series tied 1-1

Both the Cleveland Guardians and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
By The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants (44-46, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (55-32, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -131, Giants +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 55-32 overall and 29-11 at home. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

San Francisco is 19-27 on the road and 44-46 overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 23 home runs, 26 walks and 76 RBI while hitting .271 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11-for-41 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

