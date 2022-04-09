Myles Straw, Guardians reach $25 million, 5-year contract

Straw is another core piece for the Guardians, who agreed to a $124 million, five-year deal with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the eve of opening day and a $20 million, five-year contract with closer Emmanuel Clase.

Overall, Straw batted .271 with four homers, 86 runs and 30 stolen bases in 2021. He ranked among the AL's leaders in walks, hits, runs and doubles over the final two months.

He has also developed into one of the league's best defensive outfielders, finishing second last season in putouts and giving manager Terry Francona and the club's pitchers confidence when the ball is hit to center that Straw will catch it.

Straw was selected by Houston in the 2015 draft. In five seasons, he has a .266 batting average with 47 steals in 257 games.

___

