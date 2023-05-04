Guardians send struggling starter Zach Plesac to minors

The team made the move with Plesac on Thursday, one day before his next scheduled start. Instead, rookie Peyton Battenfield will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts before his demotion. The right-hander's problems extend to last season. He went 3-12 with a 4.31 ERA in 24 starts last year.