Guardians seek to extend win streak, play the Rockies

The Cleveland Guardians will try to build upon a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (36-17, first in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-34, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Xzavion Curry (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -136, Rockies +114; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to build upon a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has an 11-13 record in home games and an 18-34 record overall. The Rockies are 6-10 in games decided by one run.

Cleveland is 36-17 overall and 18-11 on the road. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.31 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 10 home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .294 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 16-for-48 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .233 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown town hall meeting to focus on violence
2
Hamilton hears from opposing sides on short-term housing rental program...
3
Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield events highlight Memorial Day today
4
Lakota honors top school volunteers
5
Middletown group, Butler Tech team up for adult learning grants
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top