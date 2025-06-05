Guardians score 3 in 1st inning to back Ortiz in 4-0 win at Yankee Stadium

Martínez connected in the first on Clarke Schmidt’s seventh pitch. Daniel Schneeman, who had three hits, added an RBI double later in the inning to help the Guardians win for the third time in their last 11 regular-season trips to the Bronx.

José Ramírez doubled in the first, extending his on-base streak to 30 games, and scored on Schneeman’s double. Manzardo padded the lead with a solo homer in the eighth.

Ortiz ended a seven-game winless streak. He walked three and gave up two hits to Aaron Judge, who ended the night batting .389.

Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase finished a five-hitter for Cleveland’s first shutout at Yankee Stadium since Aug. 9, 2014. Clase stranded two runners in the ninth by getting two strikeouts.

Schmidt (2-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

The Yankees were blanked for the second time this season.

Key moments

Schmidt got ahead of leadoff hitter Steven Kwan but threw three straight balls and walked him. Martínez drove the next pitch into the right-field bleachers. … Herrin ended the seventh by getting Anthony Volpe to ground into a double play.

Key stats

Ramírez’s on-base streak is the second-longest of his career. He had a 32-game run in 2018. ... Martínez entered the game in a 6-for-40 slide.

Up next

Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (1-1, 5.28 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday night against LHP Max Fried (7-1, 1.92), who is coming off his first loss with the Yankees.

