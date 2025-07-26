Guardians-Royals game postponed due to weather

The first game of a three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, left, reacts as catcher Bo Naylor, right, walks out to the mound in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

1 hour ago
The first game of a three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (6-9, 4.27 ERA) and Kansas City's Kris Bubic (8-6, 2.38) are expected to start the afternoon game, while the Guardians' Joey Cantillo (2-0, 3.91) is scheduled to start against the Royals' Noah Cameron (4-4, 2.61) in the nightcap.

The Guardians took three out of four from the Orioles in their most recent series and have won seven of their last nine games to climb back to .500 (51-51).

The Royals (50-53) have won three of their last four games.

