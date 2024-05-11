Guardians play the White Sox looking to break road skid

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 5.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -167, White Sox +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has gone 7-12 in home games and 11-28 overall. The White Sox have an 8-24 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 12-9 record in road games and a 24-15 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 11 doubles and three home runs while hitting .248 for the White Sox. Paul DeJong is 12-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.