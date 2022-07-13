journal-news logo
Guardians play the White Sox leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 2-1

Chicago White Sox (42-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (43-43, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland has a 43-43 record overall and a 22-18 record in home games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

Chicago is 42-45 overall and 23-20 on the road. The White Sox are 14-9 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .292 batting average, and has 30 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 68 RBI. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has a .297 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 23 doubles and 11 home runs. Luis Robert is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .273 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

