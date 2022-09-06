Guardians play the Royals leading series 1-0

Kansas City has gone 32-38 at home and 55-80 overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

Cleveland is 69-64 overall and 36-34 on the road. The Guardians have gone 31-49 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 23 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 70 RBI for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 12-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10-for-38 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-5, .279 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.