Guardians play the Reds in first of 2-game series

Cleveland has a 16-17 record overall and a 7-5 record at home. The Guardians have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

Cincinnati is 5-9 at home and 9-26 overall. The Reds have a 0-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has eight home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .290 for the Guardians. Franmil Reyes is 13-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has seven home runs, 10 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .250 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-30 with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (face), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (general soreness), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.