Guardians play the Orioles on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Charlie Morton (5-8, 5.58 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (6-8, 4.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Orioles -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 25-24 at home and 51-50 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.92.

Baltimore has a 22-32 record in road games and a 44-57 record overall. The Orioles have a 30-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .294 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Angel Martinez is 14 for 42 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 22 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs while hitting .275 for the Orioles. Ramon Laureano is 11 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .227 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .229 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.