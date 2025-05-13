Guardians place right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list

Manager Stephen Vogt said that Lively felt some discomfort after his start at Washington on May 6, but that he didn't experience it again until he threw a couple of warm up pitches before the fourth inning on Monday night.

“He felt like he could keep pitching. We took that away from him, much to his dismay. So that gives me a little bit of hope that it’s something that he felt that he could pitch through. We just have to wait to hear the report," Vogt said before Tuesday's game.

Lively is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has allowed only one run in 14 innings in three May starts.

The Guardians have called up right-hander Zak Kent from Triple-A Columbus.

