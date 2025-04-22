Guardians place outfielder Lane Thomas on 10-day injured list with bruised right wrist

To replace Thomas, the club selected the contract of infielder Will Wilson from Triple-A Columbus.

Thomas, who was a postseason star for Cleveland in 2024, was struck on April 8 in the home opener against the Chicago White Sox. The 29-year-old has played in five games since, most recently on Sunday at Pittsburgh.

The Guardians acquired Thomas in a July trade with the Washington Nationals. He struggled for much of the regular season before having his biggest moments with Cleveland in October.

Thomas hit two homers in the AL Division Series against Detroit, connecting for a grand slam in Game 5 off Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to help the Guardians advance.

Wilson was batting .324 for the Columbus Clippers with six homers and 18 RBIs in 18 games. He homered in three of his past four games.

This is the 26-year-old's first promotion to the majors. He's a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels, who traded him to San Francisco in 2019. Cleveland acquired Wilson in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason.

The Guardians also transferred right-hander Trevor Stephan to the 60-day injured list. He's recovering from Tommy John surgery.

