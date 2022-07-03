Guardians place LHP Gose on IL, activate RHP Karinchak

The 26-year-old Karinchak, who has been used to setup and close, never expected his injury to turn into something long term.

“We had a couple of unfortunate things, but I’m healthy now and that’s a blessing and all the trainers and everybody that got me here,” he said. "I’m very thankful.”

The Guardians have been encouraged by recent performances by Karinchak, who went 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 11 saves last season.

“His last three outings have been really, really good,” Willis said. "He has continued to improve and kind of started to show signs of being his old self. I don’t know that he would have necessarily been recalled today if not for the schedule situation and the Gose situation.

“He was getting extremely close. But we just wanted to see him maybe get a little more consistent. But he’s certainly trending in a very positive direction.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports