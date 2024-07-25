Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee leaves game against Tigers with leg cramps

After consulting with manager Stephen Vogt and a team trainer, the right-hander walked off the field and was replaced by Scott Barlow. Vogt said Bibee has been bothered by cramping throughout the summer, but not this early in games.

“Tanner is a competitive kid and it's hot and humid, so we're working through it,” Vogt said. “We're all trying to figure out the best way to prevent this from happening.”

Bibee threw 67 pitches through five innings, allowing one run on a Matt Vierling homer. The 2023 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up has an 8-4 record with a 3.50 ERA this season.

Cleveland has already lost top starter Shane Bieber for the year with Tommy John surgery. Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen also began the season in the rotation, but both have been optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

