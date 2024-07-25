BreakingNews
Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee leaves game against Tigers with leg cramps

Guardians ace Tanner Bibee exited Cleveland’s game against Detroit after five innings with leg cramps

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians ace Tanner Bibee exited Cleveland's game against Detroit after five innings with leg cramps on Wednesday.

Bibee walked onto the mound to begin the sixth, but winced as he prepared to throw his warmup pitches. He spent several minutes stretching and applying pressure above his right knee.

After consulting with manager Stephen Vogt and a team trainer, the right-hander walked off the field and was replaced by Scott Barlow. Vogt said Bibee has been bothered by cramping throughout the summer, but not this early in games.

“Tanner is a competitive kid and it's hot and humid, so we're working through it,” Vogt said. “We're all trying to figure out the best way to prevent this from happening.”

Bibee threw 67 pitches through five innings, allowing one run on a Matt Vierling homer. The 2023 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up has an 8-4 record with a 3.50 ERA this season.

Cleveland has already lost top starter Shane Bieber for the year with Tommy John surgery. Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen also began the season in the rotation, but both have been optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Hamilton store opens new boutique catering to goth shoppers
2
Rodeo at the Butler County Fair draws huge crowd
3
Middletown school board member cites medical issue for early departure
4
Juice and smoothie chain opens first Butler County store
5
Hamilton road closures continue: Here is where some of the projects...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top