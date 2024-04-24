Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams has setback in recovery from elbow injury, will get injection

Williams pitched three innings in a simulated game on Saturday in Arizona, and afterward told the team he had soreness in the back of his elbow. The team is calling the injury an elbow impingement.

Manager Stephen Vogt said Wednesday that Williams will receive an anti-inflammatory injection. He won't throw for another week before being re-evaluated.

“They’re hoping that at the end of this seven days he can resume throwing and not fall too far back,” Vogt said. “Just trying to cover all the bases and be as cautious as possible.”

Williams had been building up arm strength after essentially having to start over when he got hurt in camp.

The 24-year-old Williams went 3-5 with a 3.29 ERA as a rookie last season.

He was penciled into a spot in Cleveland' rotation, which has already taken a big blow with Shane Bieber being lost for the season following Tommy John surgery.

