Guardians' outfielder Lane Thomas leaves game with flare up of foot pain

Cleveland Guardians' Lane Thomas (8) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas left during the sixth inning of Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers due to mild plantar fascia symptoms with his right foot.

Thomas missed 11 games in late May and early June because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He is batting .160 this season and .197 (13 for 66) since coming off the injured list on June 9. He does have four homers in his last 10 games.

"We think he's good. The plantar fasciitis flared up a little bit again and I just didn't like the way he looked running around the outfield. So rather than take a chance, I got him out of there," manager Stephen Vogt said after the 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Thomas also missed five weeks due to a right wrist bone bruise after getting hit by a pitch during the April 8 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

